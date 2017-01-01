By Dr. James Dobson
I may lack the words to describe what occurs to the faithful in times of
personal crisis. It is virtually inexpressible. Let it be said, simply,
that there is often a quiet awareness in the midst of the chaos that the
Lord is there and He is still in control. Millions of people have reported
this persistent presence when life was systematically unraveling. On other
occasions, He permits us to see evidence of His love at the critical moment
of need.
I recall today that tragic time in 1987 when my four friends were killed in
a private plane crash. We had been together the night before, and I had
prayed for their safety on the journey home (see photo following page 134).
They took off early the next morning on their way to Dallas, but never made
it. I can never forget that telephone call indicating the wreckage had been
found in a remote canyon--but there were no survivors! I loved those men
like brothers, and I was staggered by the loss.
I was asked by the four families to speak briefly at their funeral. The
untimely deaths of such vibrant and deeply loved men seemed to scream for
an explanation. Where was God in their passing? Why did He let this happen?
Why would He take such godly men from their families and leave them reeling
in grief and pain? There were no answers to these agonizing questions, and
I did not try to produce them. But I did say that God had not lost control
of their lives, and that He wanted us to trust Him when nothing made sense.
His presence was very near.
As we exited the sanctuary that day, I stood talking with loved ones and
friends who had gathered to say goodbye. Suddenly, someone pointed to the
sky and exclaimed, "Look at that!" Suspended directly above the steeple was
a small rainbow in the shape of a smile. There had been no precipitation
that day and no more than a few fleecy clouds. Yet this beautiful little
rainbow appeared only above the church. We learned later that it had been
hovering there through most of the funeral service. It was as though the
Lord was saying to the grieving wives and children, "Be at peace. Your men
are with Me, and all is well. I know you don't understand, but I want you
to trust Me. I'm going to take care of you, and this rainbow is a sign to
remember."
One of the people standing there had the presence of mind to take a
photograph at that moment. When it was developed, we saw what no one
recognized at the time (see photo preceding page 135). As you can see,
there is a small private plane cradled near the center of the rainbow.
Cynics and non-believers will say the rainbow and the plane are
coincidences that have no spiritual significance. They are entitled to
their opinion. But for every member of four wounded families, and certainly
for me, the Lord used that phenomenon to convey His peace to us all. He has
fulfilled His promise to take care of those four courageous widows and
their children.
There are other examples which beg to be shared. Sandra Lund and her family
survived Hurricane Andrew in south Florida by spending the night in a
shelter. Then they returned to their home the next morning to find
everything destroyed except some of the interior walls. As a bewildered
Sandra strolled through the rubble, she found a note she had taped in what
had been the kitchen. It was still in place, and read, "For I have learned
in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content." On the remaining
bathroom wall was another verse she had penned, "O give thanks to the Lord
for He is good." Sandra got the message.
Finally, I experienced that same presence in the midst of another kind of
storm. On August 15, 1990, I was playing an early morning round of
basketball, as was my custom. At 54 years of age, I thought I was in great
physical condition. I had recently undergone a medical examination and was
pronounced to be in excellent health. I could play basketball all day with
men 25 years my junior. But there were unpleasant surprises in store for me
on that particular morning. I was just a few feet from where NBA legend
Pete Maravich had died in my arms two years earlier. (That gym floor is
hallowed for me now, as you can understand.)
Suddenly, I was stricken by a moderate pain in the center of my chest. I
excused myself, telling my friends I didn't feel well. Then I foolishly
drove alone to a nearby emergency clinic and booked a room. This was the
same hospital, by the way, where my father was taken after his heart attack
21 years earlier. So began 10 days that would change my life.
It is a great shock for a man who still thinks of himself as "Joe College"
to acknowledge that he is looking death in the face. It took a while for
that thought to sink in. My first afternoon in the cardiac care unit was
spent working on a new book I was writing with Gary Bauer entitled CHILDREN
AT RISK. I had the nurses tape five possible cover designs on the wall and
votes were taken as hospital staff came through. I wrote throughout the
afternoon. But when the enzyme report came back about midnight and
confirmed that I had suffered some damage to the heart muscle, I knew I was
in serious trouble. It was later confirmed that my left anterior descending
artery, the one cardiologists call the "widow maker," was entirely blocked.
Hospital staff came at me from every direction. Tubes and IVs were strung
all over me. An automatic blood pressure machine pumped frantically on my
arm every five minutes throughout the night, and a nurse delicately
suggested that I not move unless absolutely necessary. That does tend to
get your attention. As I lay there in the darkness listening to the
beep-beep-beep of the oscilloscope, I began to think very clearly about the
people I loved and what things did and did not really matter.
Fortunately, the damage sustained to my heart proved to be minor, and I
have fully recovered. I exercise an hour each morning, seven days a week,
and I'm eating some of the finest birdseed money can buy. I used to be a
junk food junky, and I'm still not thrilled about cauliflower, alfalfa,
squash and other things that would have made me gag a few years ago. Nor am
I yet convinced that God intended for full-grown men to eat like rabbits
and gophers. Surely there is a place in his scheme of things for
enchiladas, pizza, donuts, ice cream, and cherry pie. Nevertheless, I'm
playing by the rules these days. My diet is designed by some very petite
nutritionists who look like they've never eaten a real meal in their lives.
It's a sad story, I tell you, but I sure feel wonderful. Pass the yogurt,
please.
During those last nine days in the cardiac care unit, I was keenly aware of
the implications of my illness. I had watched my father and four of his
brothers die of the same disease. I understood full well that my time on
this earth could be drawing to an end. Still, I felt the kind of
inexplicable peace I described earlier. There were thousands of people
praying for me around the country, and I seemed to be cradled in the
presence of the Lord. I had lived my life in such a way as to be ready for
that moment, and I knew that my sins had been forgiven. That is a priceless
awareness when everything is on the line.
There was one brief period, however, when my confidence began to crumble.
The day before I was discharged, I underwent an angiogram to determine the
nature of my arterial network and the extent of my heart damage. The
initial report from that procedure was much more threatening than would
later be confirmed, and those ominous findings did not escape my notice. I
saw the concern on the faces of technicians. I heard a young Japanese
medical resident read the report and mutter in broken English, "Oh, dat not
good." She might as well have said, "Dis is gonna kill you."
I was taken back to my room and left to ponder what was going on. For the
first time in the long ordeal, anxiety swept over me. Modern medicine can
terrorize those it seeks to serve, as laboratory reports and tentative
diagnoses trickle in. You can adjust to anything if given time. It's the
uncertainty that rattles the nerves. I was going through that drill while
waiting for my cardiologist to come by. That's when I uttered a brief and
ineloquent prayer from the depths of my soul. I said, "Lord, you know where
I am right now. And you know that I am upset and very lonely. Would you
send someone who can help me?"
A short time later, my good friend Dr. Jack Hayford, pastor of The Church
on the Way in Los Angeles, unexpectedly walked through the door. Many of
you know him from his writings and television ministry. We greeted each
other warmly, and then I said, "Jack, your church is on the other side of
town. Why did you take the time to come see me today?" I didn't tell him
about my prayer.
I'll never forget his reply. He said, "Because the Lord told me you were
lonely."
That's the kind of God we serve. He lovingly sent that good man to see me
even before I had asked for help. Now admittedly, the Lord doesn't always
solve our problems instantaneously, and He sometimes permits us to walk
through the valley of the shadow of death. Eventually, we'll all take that
journey. But He is there with us even in the darkest hours, and we can
never escape His encompassing love. I was warmly embraced by it throughout
my hospitalization, even in the darkest hour.
Psalm 73:23-26 meant so much to me during my convalescence. I think you
will understand why. It reads:
Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with
your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory. Whom have I in
heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my
heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.
Dr. James Dobson is the Founder and President of Family Talk, a nonprofit organization that produces his radio program, “Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk.” He is the author of more than 30 books dedicated to the preservation of the family, including The New Dare to Discipline; Love for a Lifetime; Life on the Edge; Love Must Be Tough; The New Strong-Willed Child; When God Doesn’t Make Sense; Bringing Up Boys; Marriage Under Fire; Bringing Up Girls; and, most recently, Head Over Heels.
Dr. Dobson served as an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California School of Medicine for 14 years and on the attending staff of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for 17 years. He has been active in governmental affairs and has advised three U.S. presidents on family matters. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California (1967) in the field of child development. He holds 17 honorary doctoral degrees, and was inducted in 2008 into The National Radio Hall of Fame. Dr. Dobson recently received the “Great American Award” from The Awakening.
Dr. Dobson is married to Shirley and they have two grown children, Danae and Ryan, and two grandchildren. The Dobsons reside in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
